WWE pays tribute to Jim Shank

By
Steve Gerweck
Jim Shank, WWE’s Technical Operations Manager who handled remote and robotic cameras, passed away on February 6 at age 60 after battling colorectal cancer. He’d been with the company since 1999, marking more than 26 years of dedication through eras like the Attitude Era. Colleagues raised over $200,000 via GoFundMe for his treatments, with Vince McMahon donating $122,538, and stars like CM Punk shared heartfelt tributes online. The RAW dedication highlighted his role as one of wrestling’s unsung heroes, leaving fans and insiders reflecting on his lasting impact.

