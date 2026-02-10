WWE pays tribute to Jim Shank

Jim Shank, WWE’s Technical Operations Manager who handled remote and robotic cameras, passed away on February 6 at age 60 after battling colorectal cancer. He’d been with the company since 1999, marking more than 26 years of dedication through eras like the Attitude Era. Colleagues raised over $200,000 via GoFundMe for his treatments, with Vince McMahon donating $122,538, and stars like CM Punk shared heartfelt tributes online. The RAW dedication highlighted his role as one of wrestling’s unsung heroes, leaving fans and insiders reflecting on his lasting impact.

Godspeed, Jim Shank.

WWE has many unsung heroes: Incredible men and women that perhaps aren’t seen on screen, yet truly make everything we do shine. Jim is unquestionably one of those, and has been a respected member of our family for years.

I thank you, Jimmy… for your… pic.twitter.com/OYK9YBV5lZ

