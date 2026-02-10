WWE News and Notes

– In the latest Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reported that Powerhouse Hobbs aka Royce Keys is actually 41 years old. He was previously believed to be 35 and born in the year of 1991. Cagematch and Wikipedia have updated their records to match this correction.

– WWE have officially changed Natalya’s name to Nattie on their website.

STONE COLD AT WWE WORLD! 🥶 Don’t miss your chance to meet @steveaustinBSR at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend! @fanatics_events 🎟️: https://t.co/8skSL5bYsw pic.twitter.com/DPeA9WSmIB — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026

– WWE confirmed that Steve Austin will appear at WWE World on April 18 and 19 inside the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall, right amid the five-day fan fest from April 16-20. Tickets are available now at wweworld.com/wrestlemania-42, with presale for Austin access opening in March for those who buy by February 23. He joins a lineup including Nikki Bella, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie McMahon, Liv Morgan, and The Undertaker for the events leading into WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium—though WWE stresses it’s for meet-and-greets, not in-ring action. Fans are buzzing online about possible surprises, sharing stories like parents planning trips for excited kids.

– We lost the late great “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig on this date in 2003:

Curt Hennig was the very definition of excellence in the ring. Known to the world as “Mr. Perfect,” he combined unmatched athleticism, charisma, and technical skill to become one of the most respected performers of his era. Gone 23 years today. pic.twitter.com/Raz6txBpW3 — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) February 10, 2026