

(Image by Couleur from Pixabay)

Why Wrestling Coaches Should Prioritize Hygiene

Picture this: it’s mid-season, the room is buzzing, the lineup is finally clicking… and then one ugly little skin issue walks in like a spoiler villain and starts taking starters out like it’s collecting trophies. You’ve seen it. We all have. And it always hits at the worst time—right when we’re about to make a run.

So yeah, hygiene isn’t “extra.” It’s mat-side insurance. It’s the quiet work that keeps the room rolling, the practices packed, and the bracket dreams alive.

Let’s break it down—coach-to-coach—in a hypey, no-fluff list you can actually run with.

1) We’re Not Just Coaching Technique. We’re Coaching Survival

Wrestling is a grind sport. Bodies collide. Sweat flies. Skin drags across vinyl like sandpaper on a highway.

And the mat? The mat is basically a community bulletin board for germs if we let it be.

If we want a healthy lineup, we have to treat hygiene like part of the program—not a suggestion we mumble once at the preseason parent meeting.

2) One Skin Issue Can Punch a Hole Through Our Entire Season

We’re not talking “minor inconvenience.” We’re talking the kind of stuff that turns practice into a quarantine and makes tournament weeks feel like a haunted house.

The usual suspects show up fast and spread faster:

● Ringworm (that annoying little circle of doom)

● Impetigo (crusty chaos that multiplies like crazy)

● Staph / MRSA (the heavyweight problem nobody wants)

● Herpes gladiatorum (the nightmare no one brags about)

Bottom line: these don’t just sideline one kid. They can wreck the room.

3) Germs Don’t Live Only on the Mat, They Hitchhike Everywhere

The mat gets all the blame, but germs are sneaky. They’re like that tough kid who shows up everywhere uninvited.

They ride along on:

● headgear

● knee pads

● towels used “just one more time”

● locker room benches

● door handles

● gym bags (aka the swamp dungeon)

● warm-ups passed around at tournaments

If we only clean the mat, we’re playing defense with one arm tied behind our back.

4) A Daily Mat Routine Isn’t Optional, It’s the Price of Admission

A mat can look clean and still be dirty in the way that matters.

So we run a routine like it’s part of practice:

● disinfect before practice when possible

● disinfect after every practice

● disinfect again after meets/tournaments

And we don’t do the “someone probably did it” thing. We assign it. We verify it. We make it normal.

Because skipping corners on mat cleaning is like skipping stance work—eventually it shows up in the worst way.

5) We Win the Hygiene War With Contact Time, Not Wishful Thinking

This is where programs get sloppy: spray, wipe, done, move on.

But disinfectants have contact time. That “keep it wet for X minutes” part? That’s not decoration. That’s the actual takedown.

So we:

● sweep first

● apply disinfectant evenly

● keep it wet for the listed time

● work in lanes so nothing gets missed

● swap mop heads and avoid cross-contamination

Simple. Structured. Repeatable. That’s how we stay consistent all season.

6) Locker Rooms Are Germ Gyms, And They’re Always Training

Locker rooms are warm, humid, and full of high-touch surfaces. It’s like germs built the place as a luxury condo.

So we hit:

● benches

● locker handles

● faucets

● door knobs

● light switches

● training tables

Not with panic. With rhythm. Daily, fast, and automatic—like taping ankles.

7) Gear Gets Funky Fast, So We Set Rules Athletes Can’t “Forget”

Sweaty gear left in a bag overnight? That’s not a mistake. That’s a science experiment.

So we keep the rules crystal clear:

● practice clothes get washed every session

● no re-wearing sweaty gear

● no sharing towels, headgear, soap, deodorant—nothing

● gear comes out of the bag immediately

● if it can’t be washed right away, it gets hung to dry

We’re not being strict. We’re being smart. There’s a difference.

8) We Don’t Just Clean the Room, We Coach Personal Hygiene Like It’s Part of Training

Even the cleanest mat can’t protect an athlete who treats showers like an optional side quest.

So we set the standard:

● shower with soap ASAP after practice

● dry fully (especially feet—fungus loves feet)

● change into clean clothes

● treat cuts and mat burns immediately

Hygiene is just recovery with better timing.

Hyperhidrosis and the Hygiene Reality Check

Let’s be real—sometimes it’s not “they didn’t shower.” Sometimes the body is just running the furnace on high.

Hyperhidrosis is when someone sweats way more than the moment calls for, even when they’re not going full blast. In a wrestling room, that can look like slippery hands, gear that feels drenched halfway through warm-ups, and skin that stays damp long after the last whistle.

So we keep it tactical, not awkward. If an athlete’s sweating is clearly next-level, we tighten the routine for comfort and consistency.

When it’s clearly more than typical mat sweat, and it’s messing with day-to-day comfort, it can help to talk to an expert in treating hyperhidrosis so the athlete can focus on drilling, not battling their own sweat like it’s an extra opponent.

9) “Skin Checks” Save Seasons, And They Don’t Need to Be Dramatic

This doesn’t have to be awkward or time-wasting.

We normalize it:

● athletes check at home and again before practice

● coaches stay alert during warm-ups

● anything suspicious gets pulled aside before drilling starts

The key is speed and consistency.

Because “it’s probably nothing” has ended more seasons than a bad call ever did.

10) When Something Looks Off, We Don’t Gamble, We Contain It

We’re not trying to be the hygiene police. We’re trying to keep the room alive.

So we keep it simple:

● questionable lesions don’t practice

● covering isn’t a magic spell

● athletes get evaluated and cleared

● we disinfect anything they touched

It’s not personal. It’s protection. That’s coaching.

11) The Best Programs Make Hygiene Effortless

If supplies are hidden, athletes won’t use them. If stations are obvious, it becomes automatic.

So we set up:

● disinfectant wipes near the mat entrance

● sanitizer by the door

● soap and paper towels that are actually stocked

● travel bins for tournaments

● a clear laundry plan everyone understands

Make the right choice the easy choice—then watch compliance jump.

12) Travel Days Are Where Hygiene Gets Sloppy, So We Bring the System With Us

Tournaments are chaos: shared benches, long waits, sweaty gear, questionable locker rooms.

So we treat travel hygiene like part of the meet plan:

● athletes pack extra clothes and towels

● flip-flops for shared showers

● sealable bag for dirty gear

● wipes/sanitizer ready between matches

Because nothing stings like making weight, winning two matches… then getting sidelined the next week over something preventable.

13) Hygiene Is Culture, And Culture Is Coaching

If hygiene is “optional,” athletes treat it like optional.

If hygiene is “who we are,” athletes protect the room like it’s their job.

So we:

● set the standard early

● repeat it often

● enforce it fairly

● praise athletes who model it

● assign hygiene roles like leadership roles

That’s how it sticks.

Bottom Line: Clean Rooms Keep Winning Rooms Alive

We can have the best technique in the state. We can have monsters in the weight room. We can have a lineup built for a deep run.

But if we ignore hygiene, we’re letting tiny invisible problems suplex our season from behind.

So we prioritize it. We standardize it. We make it part of the identity.

Because the real flex isn’t just a tough team.

It’s a tough team that’s still healthy in February, when it actually matters.