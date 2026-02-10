Updates on Bron Breakker and Bianca Belair, plus a LA Knight note

– Bron Breakker could be out for four to six months, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His surgery was reportedly more serious than a regular keyhole operation for a hernia and he’s set to be out of action “for a while”.

“People have had the other surgery, and that’s usually about a two month recovery, but his situation was worse than the regular surgery, it wasn’t the laparoscopy, this was a major operation,” reports Dave Meltzer.

– Bianca Belair wrestled since breaking her finger at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 during a triple threat with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Her natural healing process hit unexpected complications, keeping her off shows like the 2026 Royal Rumble, but insiders tell Bodyslam and Self Made Sessions that she’s expected at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18-19—whether competing or appearing. Belair has stayed positive, showing up at WWE events with stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, while fans share heartfelt messages like ‘We miss you sm’ amid the excitement.

– On February 7, LA Knight shared a Hard Times parody that photoshopped Trump’s face onto a body labeled a ‘known rapist and pedophile,’ riffing off Trump’s recent Obama monkey video meme. Fans praised his boldness, calling for title belts and dubbing him ‘the people’s champ,’ while others joked Triple H—WWE creative head with family ties to Trump—might bury his push with squash matches or worse. The fan favorite, fresh off a strong Royal Rumble 2026 return, has no response yet from WWE as speculation runs wild.