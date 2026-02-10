Triple H pays tribute to Jim Shank, Big E on the idea of getting revenge against The New Dy

– Triple H pays tribute to WWE production staff member Jim Shank following his passing on Friday:

“On Friday, the WWE family lost a beloved member of its production crew.

“Jim Shank was a fixture backstage and an incredible teammate, who helped create the magic of the live experience at WWE.

“My thoughts and those of our entire crew and talent roster are with his family at this time.

“It’s never goodbye…but see ya down the road.”

– Big E says revenge story against New Day was discussed at one point

“But I’m very zen these days. I’m a big mindfulness, meditation guy. Right now I’m focused on my broadcasting role. That is my role.”

(source: The Bone)