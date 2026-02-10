Seth Rollins comments on the halftime show (video), Big E talks Kofi Mania (video)

Seth Rollins on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance:
Seth Rollins on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance:
“There was a lot of talk going into the Halftime Show with this and that, but at the end of the day, it was about unity.
I thought that was so beautiful and so powerful.”
Big E names Kofi Mania and the build to it as one of his favorite WWE WrestleMania moments:
“Obviously we are bitter enemies now, but being a part of Kofi Mania was really special.
That was Kofi’s moment that he earned, but I still think fondly of the Gauntlet Match that Woods and I had to help Kofi get in with The Usos forfeit. That whole build was special.”
(source: 107.7 The Bone)