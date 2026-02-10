Rhea Ripley advances to the Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber qualifying matches continued last night on Raw, with two more advancing.

In the first match, Rhea Ripley defeated Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile to qualify for the women’s match while later in the show, LA Knight beat Penta and Austin Theory to advance in the men’s match.

Ripley now joins Tiffany Stratton and Knight joins Randy Orton, with four more spots available in each match.

The qualifiers continue for Raw next week with Gunther vs Je’Von Evans vs Dominik Mysterio and Bayley vs Asuka vs Nattie.

