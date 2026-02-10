No free ESPN Unlimited for YouTube TV subscribers yet

WWE fans who currently subscribe to YouTube TV will have to wait several more months before they can get ESPN Unlimited for free as part of their subscription.

When ESPN Unlimited, the home of all WWE premium live events in the United States, launched in September, it was only available free to a couple of cable and streaming providers, and while the list has expanded since then, one of the most popular streaming services is still without it.

In a blog post announcing new streaming plans, YouTube said that ESPN Unlimited will be coming in Fall of this year, meaning that fans who subscribe and want to watch WWE PLEs, still have to shell out an additional $29.99 for the next several months to get ESPN Unlimited.

YouTube is launching a dedicated Sports Plan, among others, for $64.99 a month which will include FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, and eventually, ESPN Unlimited as well.

