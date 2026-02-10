Las Vegas area bars unable to air WrestleMania 42 for customers

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling is reporting through his Select service that bars and restaurants within the Allegiant Stadium area will not be able to broadcast WrestleMania live for their customers.

Apparently, a new rule is in place where shows cannot air in a public location if it’s within 50 miles of the event, with the idea behind it to increase ticket sales.

Typically, establishments pay a large licensing fee to be able to broadcast WWE premium live events at their premises, and that allows patrons to dine and drink at the location while also enjoying the shows.

WrestleMania 42 is lagging in ticket sales, largely due to high ticket prices as well as due to Vegas being generally really expensive on the whole.

