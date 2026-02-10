LA Knight cut a post Raw promo (video)

LA Knight speaks to Cleveland after Raw goes off air.

LA Knight with a promo after WWE Raw went off the air 🎤 "I must rise. You must rise. We all must rise." YEAH!pic.twitter.com/sWD6lkFagG — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 10, 2026

“Right here in Cleveland, I won my first ever major singles title in this company. So that tells me, with all the years that I’ve been running around the world, all the years I’ve been running around here, Cleveland has to be one of my homes.

When you have major firsts in a city like this, there’s no way you can’t hold that in your heart, and that’s where I hold each and every one of you, and I thank you for it.

What you just saw is you saw me go on to the Elimination Chamber. Where there’s a chance that I might go on to WrestleMania. And then there’s a possibility that maybe, long overdue, I could be standing here holding the darn world title.

I don’t know what the future holds for me. I have no idea. But I’ll tell you this…I must rise. That might not mean much to you, but I had a moment…let me be honest, I don’t stand here with you in WWE without everybody out there doing what you just did, chanting a little LA Knight, saying a little YEAH. So I must rise. You must rise. We all must rise.

And at the end of the day…no matter what happens, in this business for me, every time I come to Cleveland, I can trust in the fact that Cleveland is gonna tell them whose game this is, with everybody sayin…LA Knight…YEAH!”