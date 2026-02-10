Kris Statlander and Kenny Omega notes

– AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander expressed strong support for the idea of an AEW all-women’s show, stressing that the main benefit would be giving talent more time to perform. She explained that “everyone’s on board for getting to showcase their abilities” and admitted that “we don’t always have the time to showcase everything we can do.” For Statlander, the solution is simple: “more time to do what we love? There’s nothing wrong with that.”

She also focused on the depth of the women’s roster, saying she “love[s] the idea of getting more girls getting to showcase their abilities,” especially because “so many haven’t even shown their full potential yet.” Statlander believes an all-women’s show could help bring that untapped talent to the surface.

Ultimately, she made it clear she’d be excited to take part if AEW moved forward with the concept, stating, “I would love to be a part of something like that if that’s something we were to do.”

(Source: Denise Salcedo’s YouTube)

– Kenny Omega stressed the importance of focusing on the future of wrestling rather than just his own career: “Maybe I could main event until I’m dead. But what follows after if I haven’t built anybody–or if I haven’t had a hand in helping the next generation rise up? That’s more so my role now than it’s ever been.” He emphasized that mentoring and giving younger performers opportunities is essential: “We need to trust our future. There are people who need these experiences. They need to learn and evolve as performers.”

Omega also warned against relying solely on established stars: “We can’t keep relying on the same small-knit group of people that have a track record of success. We need to be cognizant of what we’re doing moving forward.” For him, it’s not just about personal success: “Maybe I could main event until I’m dead,” but true impact comes from helping the next generation grow and ensuring the industry evolves.

(Source: Undisputed)