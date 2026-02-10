Judgment Day sends heartfelt get-well package to injured Roxanne Perez

The WWE Raw star has been out since the Women’s Royal Rumble, where teammate Liv Morgan won, and skipped a recent Raw episode while banged up. Perez shared Instagram photos of the group’s colorful get-well package, captioning it ‘I love my JD family’ with heart-eyes emojis. The gesture shows the close off-camera bond in the faction led by Finn Bálor, featuring Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Fans sent prayers and support, praising her toughness as a former two-time NXT Women’s Champion, with no return timeline announced yet.

