Jesse Ventura says it’s a disgrace that Donald Trump is in the WWE Hall of Fame because he doesn’t qualify.

“He’s in the wrestling Hall of Fame. I’m angry, very angry. And here’s why. Do you know how you get into the Hall of Fame? You do what I had to do. Do you know what I did one time? True story. I wrestled 63 consecutive nights in a row without a day off. And there are people who would destroy that. There are guys who did even more than that. That’s how you get into the Hall of Fame.

“You know why he got in? Because he provided us two buildings where he probably made millions renting them to WWE for WrestleMania. And for that, Vince McMahon puts him in the Hall of Fame? It’s a disgrace. I’ve almost gone public and said I’m resigning from the Hall of Fame because Trump is in it and he doesn’t qualify. Like everything he does, he’s not qualified.”

(source: Independent Americans)