Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion passes away, NXT preview, BDE on his goals in TNA

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling mourns the passing of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tadao Yasuda at 62.

In memoriamhttps://t.co/CZfTWIJCgb pic.twitter.com/UfkOZIPOBt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 10, 2026

A former sumo wrestler, Yasuda debuted in NJPW in 1994, trained in MMA, and achieved notable wins including over Jérôme Le Banner. He captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in 2003 and led the Makai Club before retiring in 2011.

– Preview for tonight’s NXT.

* WWE Men’s Speed Title #1 Contender Tournament: Josh Briggs vs Eli Knight

* Vanity Project vs Hank & Tank

* Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca & ZARIA (Whoever gets the pinfall or submission will earn an NXT Women’s Title shot)

* Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

– BDE on his goals in TNA?

“I want to win a championship. That is definitely why I’m here. I want to win the X Division Championship, eventually the World Title. That’s way down the line. I still got to earn my stripes. But, you know, debuted in the call your shot gauntlet. I would absolutely love to win that 100%. That’s like goal number one, really.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet)