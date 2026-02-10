Bully Ray on Cody Rhodes, note on Samoa Joe missing AEW Dynamite

– Bully Ray says Cody Rhodes hasn’t fully unlocked his darkest edge yet, arguing that what fans see now is still “playing angry.” He wants Cody to lean into a “more raw, edgy, gritty look,” noting that “the wrestling business can get to you,” especially after everything Cody has endured since returning to WWE.

Pointing to Cody’s recent setbacks, Bully highlights “the wars he’s been through, who he’s had to face, who’s screwing him over,” specifically calling out Drew McIntyre, who was “not even in the Rumble but chooses a moment in time in which he Claymores Cody Rhodes and Cody gets eliminated.” Moments like that, he says, should spark something deeper.

While Bully believes Cody is close, he’s still waiting for fans to see “the true anger, the true hatred, the true vitriol.” He adds that Cody is “on his way there,” and thinks “this thing against Drew can get him there even more.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– Samoa Joe missed AEW Dynamite on January 28 due to a non-contact injury and is in concussion protocol with no return timeline. Andrade took his spot in top plans, while HOOK is leading The Opps for now.

(Source: Fightful)