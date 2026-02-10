Big E holds no ill will towards Ridge Holland, and the former WWE Champion’s heart goes out to Holland over his own injuries and being released by WWE.

“I talked to Ridge right after it happened. He actually sent me a 10 lb box of meat. That’s how men say I’m sorry, ‘Here’s a box of meat.’ We had a conversation and there was never any grudge held on my end. Things happen in our industry. Things happen, people get hurt. It wasn’t malicious. I told him immediately there was no hard feelings.

“I know, unfortunately, he’s gotten a lot of flack online, and I know he’s dealt with injuries of his own. He’s dealt also with losing his job, so my heart in many ways goes out to him, and I hope he’s doing okay and I hope he’s recovering.

“But man, there was never a moment of ill will at all from me. It’s the nature of what we do. You sign up for something that is incredibly fun, incredibly rewarding but also has very inherent dangers as well.”

