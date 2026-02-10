2/10/26 WWE NXT Recap

– NXT kicks-off with Joe Hendry celebrating becoming the new NXT Champion.

The Vanity Project interrupt and reveal that they were the ones who attacked Hendry backstage and attempted to take him out.

The Vanity Project attack Hendry and lay him out.

– Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker ends in a Double Count Out.

– Tatum Paxley says she is still coming for Izzi Dame, and after she’s done with her she will become the version of Tatum she was always meant to be.

– Eli Knight def Josh Briggs to advance to the next round of The WWE Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament.

After the match, Jasper Troy attacks Knight & Elio LeFleur.

– Tony D Angelo attacks Darkstate.

– Kelani Jordan attacks Lola Vice backstage and stomps on her hand.

– Joe Hendry defeated Jackson Drake to retain the NXT Championship.

After the match, Ricky Saints attacks him.

– The Vanity Project def Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

– Sean Legacy challenges Keanu Carver to a match for in 2 weeks.

– Sol Ruca & Zaria def Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair.

Sol picks up the win for her team and is named the #1 Contender against Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title and it will take place in 2 Weeks.