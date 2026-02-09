WWE News and Notes

– WWE has officially listed Oba Femi in the Free Agent section on the roster page, alongside Brock Lesnar and Omos.

– According to a report from Fightful, WWE is implementing a new policy this year that restricts the local distribution of WrestleMania to establishments within 50 miles of Las Vegas. This means that if you are within 50 miles of WrestleMania you can either go see the show live or watch it at home. Several establishments have been informed they will be unable to broadcast WrestleMania even if they pay a license fee.

This is believed to be done to attempt to increase ticket sales.

– D-Von Dudley (via Duke Loves Rasslin) revealed that before his Rumble debut, Royce Keys (fka Powerhouse Hobbs) was frustrated and angry with his AEW run because he felt he wasn’t being used properly.

– WWE shared a look back at Bad Bunny’s entrance from Backlash 2023:

WWE shared a look back at Bad Bunny’s entrance from Backlash 2023, ahead of his halftime performance tonight at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/J1AEGLJ2dj — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 8, 2026