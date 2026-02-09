WWE Hall of Famer comments on the Super Bowl halftime show

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump comments on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst ever. It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the USA and all over the World. This show’ is just a slap in the face o our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day

There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the Real World. By the way the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. Make America Great Again”