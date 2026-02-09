Video shows Trump club guests watching Bad Bunny halftime show, Logan Paul Super Bowl note

Video Shows President Donald Trump Club Guests Watching Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show:

Logan Paul Checks Polymarket Bets During Seahawks Super Bowl Win:

Seattle’s defense held New England scoreless for three quarters in their February 8 championship win at Levi’s Stadium, pushing total points to 42 and cashing under bets like one fan’s $1,500 wager for $2,727 profit. A Polymarket video captured a man resembling Paul—blond, bearded, with a woman nearby—browsing game markets as trading volumes hit $54 million. Fans celebrated the moment as a sign of prediction markets gaining traction, though some dismissed it as hype and others worried about gambling risks; unconfirmed rumors swirled of a massive $1,000,000 bet.