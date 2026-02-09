Title match announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee for The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title is made official for The Elimination Chamber.

BECKY VS AJ FOR THE WOMEN'S IC TITLE AT ELIMINATION CHAMBER??!?! 🙌 Come on @ScrapDaddyAP, make it official! pic.twitter.com/A1sCJSsB8U — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026

Lynch opens RAW saying she thought she’d be addressing injustice at the Royal Rumble but she sees AJ is in the building.

AJ Lee comes out and she acts like she doesn’t know why Becky Lynch angry with her but when she says it out loud, she understands.

Lynch starts breaking down and she offered AJ a match. AJ wants it to be for the title but Becky says no, she’s not even on the roster. AJ says no title, no match.

Lynch gives her the match. But if AJ thinks the man was holding her down before she left, she’s got no idea what she’s in for.