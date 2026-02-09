Strong viewership numbers for TNA on AMC, Rollins apologizes to Kingston, David Finlay note

– TNA made history with their latest rating of 241,000 viewers. This number is their highest since 2018. This surpasses all prior ratings from their AXS TV era.

– Seth Rollins apologizes to Kofi Kingston for bringing him to the Super Bowl to witness his New England Patriots lose.

– David Finlay absolutely unloaded on EVIL, saying “EVIL? He got beat by an Olympic gold medalist and quit out of shame.” Finlay acknowledged the opponent as a “great athlete, Olympic gold medalist,” but stressed it was “his first ever pro-wrestling match.” He doubled down by adding that “if I lost to someone in their very first match in front of a sold out Tokyo Dome,” he’d “quit out of shame too.”

(Source: NJPW)