Notes on Chelsea Green, Madusa, and Cody Rhodes

Steve Gerweck
Chelsea Green via X:

– Happy birthday Madusa:

Cody Rhodes says he thought about getting a Samoan tattoo after the Fastlane 2023 press conference with Jey Uso:

“I don’t know if you (Jey Uso) remember how bad I was. This is how bad I was. This is rough, and it’s probably in a group thread with your brother. I wrote to you guys, ‘Do any white guys ever get a Samoan tattoo?’ When you said the thing about, ‘I’ve never won a belt with anyone other than my brother,’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude, I want to be his brother.’

I’m glad because you guys just laughed it off. And then I think somebody sent me a YouTube video. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s not… I got you.’”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

