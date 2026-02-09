Notes on Chelsea Green, Madusa, and Cody Rhodes

– Chelsea Green via X:
!! @WWE mgmt !!
Per your negligence on Friday, I will be sending a list of demands for this upcoming SmackDown.
List includes but is not limited to:
– fiji water
– wheelchair with a back warmer
– red m&ms
– a small man to push said wheelchair (must be in tuxedo & under 5’4) pic.twitter.com/oloHKTMiIw
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 9, 2026
– Happy birthday Madusa:
63 🔥 and thank you🔥 https://t.co/meIaBTmKvC
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) February 9, 2026
– Cody Rhodes says he thought about getting a Samoan tattoo after the Fastlane 2023 press conference with Jey Uso:
“I don’t know if you (Jey Uso) remember how bad I was. This is how bad I was. This is rough, and it’s probably in a group thread with your brother. I wrote to you guys, ‘Do any white guys ever get a Samoan tattoo?’ When you said the thing about, ‘I’ve never won a belt with anyone other than my brother,’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude, I want to be his brother.’
I’m glad because you guys just laughed it off. And then I think somebody sent me a YouTube video. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s not… I got you.’”
(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)
