Notes on Chelsea Green, Madusa, and Cody Rhodes

– Chelsea Green via X:

!! @WWE mgmt !!

Per your negligence on Friday, I will be sending a list of demands for this upcoming SmackDown.

List includes but is not limited to:

– fiji water

– wheelchair with a back warmer

– red m&ms

– a small man to push said wheelchair (must be in tuxedo & under 5’4) pic.twitter.com/oloHKTMiIw — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 9, 2026

– Happy birthday Madusa:

– Cody Rhodes says he thought about getting a Samoan tattoo after the Fastlane 2023 press conference with Jey Uso:

“I don’t know if you (Jey Uso) remember how bad I was. This is how bad I was. This is rough, and it’s probably in a group thread with your brother. I wrote to you guys, ‘Do any white guys ever get a Samoan tattoo?’ When you said the thing about, ‘I’ve never won a belt with anyone other than my brother,’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude, I want to be his brother.’

I’m glad because you guys just laughed it off. And then I think somebody sent me a YouTube video. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s not… I got you.’”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)