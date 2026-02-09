Masked man stomps Theory, hands LA Knight Elimination Chamber spot

In a chaotic Triple Threat on WWE Raw, LA Knight qualified for the Elimination Chamber by pinning Theory after the mystery attacker blindsided the heel. The hooded man first appeared at the 2026 Royal Rumble targeting Bron Breakker of The Vision faction, and now fans spot a pattern against the dominant group including Theory, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed. Many suspect Seth Rollins due to the Stomp finisher and his history with the faction, though theories range from Grayson Waller to wild cards like Jake Paul. LA Knight joins the Chicago lineup as The Vision’s grip slips.

THE MASKED MAN IS BACK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nyzh8N20d9 — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026