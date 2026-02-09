Kofi Kingston calling in sick for Raw, Roman Reigns announces Raw dates on road to WrestleMania 42

WWE have announced Roman Reigns schedule on the Road to WrestleMania:

Kofi Kingston announce he’s sick and in mourning after the Patriots SuperBowl loss so he will NOT be on RAW:

Actually, I’m calling out sick from work today. Don’t expect to see me. Also if you care about me, please don’t message me, as it will slow my recovery. Thank you. https://t.co/JdFsQk6i9v — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) February 9, 2026

Wish the result was different, but I have to thank Seth & Becky for making this possible. Watching your team play in the Super Bowl is such a rare experience & I’m beyond grateful for their thoughtfulness. BIG Salute to the Cap’n & The Man! 🫡 I am forever indebted… pic.twitter.com/xfQhIz4lFN — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) February 9, 2026