Kofi Kingston calling in sick for Raw, Roman Reigns announces Raw dates on road to WrestleMania 42

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
348

WWE have announced Roman Reigns schedule on the Road to WrestleMania:

Kofi Kingston announce he’s sick and in mourning after the Patriots SuperBowl loss so he will NOT be on RAW:

