Ken Anderson talks in-ring psychology, Steve Maclin vs. Matt Taven announced

This has been a debate over time, which is more important, in-ring psychology or good – Move Set. Josie ran into Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) to ask which is more important. Anderson has this to say:

“Ring psychology. Hands down, you have to be able to tell a story. I heard Triple H say in an interview like a year and a half ago, that the moves mean nothing, which is weird to say because it’s pro wrestling, right? We have to do moves to each other. But it’s the little things that we do in between those moves that means so much. So it’s great to have, like you have to have both. But if somebody is only able to do a few things well, like hip toss, arm drag, body slam, lock up, a wrist lock, and an arm bar, but they’ve got great psychology, that person can actually connect with the audience. Whereas somebody that just does a bunch of flips and stuff, it looks great, but there’s nothing that the audience can grab onto.”

(Source: In Josie’s Corner)

Steve Maclin vs. Matt Taven Set for BRCW Heavyweight Title Match at Birthday Bash

BRCW has confirmed that Steve Maclin will defend the BRCW Heavyweight Championship against Matt Taven at BRCW Birthday Bash on March 01, 2026.

The match will mark Maclin’s first appearance for BRCW since Summer Smash 3 on September 17, 2025, where he defeated Ricky Morton (accompanied by Kerry Morton) to win the BRCW Heavyweight Title. Since that appearance, Maclin has remained a high-profile name on the independent scene, with ongoing industry speculation regarding his future with TNA adding additional attention to his return.

Taven most recently appeared at the BRCW/CCW YEOW event, a tribute show held in honor of Jaka, and now steps into a title opportunity against the reigning champion. Maclin vs. Taven is set as the headline bout for Birthday Bash, with the BRCW Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Tickets to the match can be purchased here brcw.com