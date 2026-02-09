Jake and Logan Paul differ on Bad Bunny’s halftime performance

WWE star Logan Paul has distanced himself from his brother’s statement about boycotting Bad Bunny’s NFL Super Bowl halftime show:
Purposefully turning off the halftime show
Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences
(which equals viewership for them)
You are their benefit. Realize you have power.
Turn off this halftime. A fake American…
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026
I love my brother but I don’t agree with this
Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026
Logan says he is not excited for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance:
WrestleMania 42?
— EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) February 8, 2026