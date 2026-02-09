Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania X8 boot sells for $120,000 on auction

The Hollywood Hulk Hogan white left boot which he wore for his match at WrestleMania X8 against The Rock sold for a whopping $120,000 at an auction.

The auction ended yesterday and the winner is paying a total of $146,400 when all said and done. The auction kicked off at $10,000 on January 8.

The boot has a blue and white flame design with Hogan’s face portrayed and is signed by the WWE Hall of Famer along with the words “Hollywood,” and “4 Life,” with a black marker across his image on the boot.

The auction was held by Goldin.co.

