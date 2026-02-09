Frustration over Triple H’s shifting Wrestlemania plans, Nash explains the root of his heat with Punk

– Officials reportedly criticize Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s handling of WrestleMania 42, set for April 18-19, 2026, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, due to constant creative changes amid slower ticket sales—down 18% from last year at this point. Only CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship is confirmed, while rumors like Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre remain unconfirmed, and high prices starting at $250 per night draw fan complaints in a tough economy.

Dave Meltzer reported the internal flux on Wrestling Observer Radio, though some dismiss his sources and note the card isn’t fully announced yet.

– Kevin Nash explained the root of his heat with CM Punk, emphasizing it wasn’t about wrestling ability: “People will say, ‘Buried you that promo where you couldn’t cut one back?’ No, dude. I was f—ing glad because he was f—ing over.”

Instead, Nash’s issue was about lost opportunities: “Where his heat with me is, he left ten f—ing years of huge money on the floor. That’s my heat.” He made it clear what matters most in the business: “I don’t give a f— what you do in f—ing wrestling. I’ve said it from day one on this show, two things are real: f—ing money and the miles. It ain’t miles and money. Money and miles. You ain’t doing no miles if there ain’t no money.” Nash even recalled Roman Reigns calling out Punk: “When Roman said to him, ‘You took your ball and went home for ten years.’ Done.”

He finished by reinforcing that it’s about maximizing both success and money: “Two things are real: money and miles.”

