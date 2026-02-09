Double or Nothing 2026 to be held at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that the AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing will be held at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

The 14,000-seater tennis stadium is located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows and opened in 2018.

This stadium is next door to Arthur Ashe, which has played host to AEW Grand Slam in previous years.

Double or Nothing, usually a Las Vegas pay-per-view, moved away from Sin City last year, partly because of WrestleMania being held there the month before. Last year’s event was held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

