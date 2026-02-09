CM Punk to defend the World title at WWE Elimination Chamber

CM Punk will defend The WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber.

IT IS OFFICIAL ✅@CMPunk vs @FinnBalor for the World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber! pic.twitter.com/bF2SF46AwZ — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026



Monday Night Raw continues with Michael Cole announcing that Roman Reigns would face the champion and Finn Balor took the mic and got into the ring.

Finn Balor knows CM Pink is hurt and he knows because he did it and he will not have Roman take advantage of him yet again. Finn looks in the camera and tells Punk that he beat him on his home turf and now he’s going to beat him on his.

Adam Pearce says the match is spoken for and tells Finn to leave or he’ll be escorted out. Punk makes his way down to the ring and is stopped by Pearce but that doesn’t last long

Punk manages to make his way in the ring, Finn at the announce table….

Punk tells Finn to get in the ring and Finn refuses unless it’s a title match. Finn Balor vs CM Punk for the belt now?

Cole asks Punk why would he jeapordize the main event match at mania for Finn? Punk’s not jeapordizing anything, punk is Confident his hand will be raised and hell still be HeavyWeight Champ.