Bryan Danielson not ruling out a potential return, Rhodes/Rumble note, Raw preview for tonight

– Cody Rhodes was never in the Royal Rumble winner pool — and that wasn’t an accident or a late creative change. Dave Meltzer explained that Cody winning the Rumble was never part of the plan because it conflicted with the narrative WWE wanted to tell.

Rhodes was no longer champion, had to win either Rumble or Chamber. And Cody was never scheduled to win the Rumble because the nature of the storyline was, is that he had to overcome the adversity and not win the Rumble and then went into the chamber. Similar story to John Cena last year.

– Preview for tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW

• The Usos (c) vs Alpha Academy (World Tag Titles)

• Maxxine Dupri vs Natalya

• Elimination Chamber qualifiers continue

.@RheaRipley_WWE, @Real_Valkyria and @ivynile_wwe clash in a Triple Threat Match for a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 🔥 📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/ttdGRSzHSv — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2026

– Bryan Danielson isn’t ruling out potential return to the ring. He says wrestling every week takes its toll on his neck. The traveling is what really bothers his neck. When he was traveling he was sleeping 4-1/2 hours a night. Then Adam Copeland got him connected to his therapist and it’s helped get him between 8-9 hours of sleep a day.

(Source: Undisputed)