Bron Breakker update, Charlotte Flair on her dream Super Bowl halftime performance, Jade Cargill note

– Bron Breakker was injured on last Monday’s RAW while flipping a table, and by Wednesday it was determined he would need hernia surgery, reports PWInsider. He is officially off the road during recovery, with no timetable for his return.

– Jade Cargill has a question to ask to all those “fake accounts”

Now that I’m having a title defense next week. What will y'all fake accounts say? — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 7, 2026

– Charlotte Flair names Adele as her dream SuperBowl halftime performance:

WWE star Charlotte Flair names Adele as her dream SuperBowl halftime performance "Maybe Adele? Yeah, Adele. Vocally, no-one compares to her."pic.twitter.com/qPGX7ZBLWy — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 8, 2026

