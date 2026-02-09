Bron Breakker update, Charlotte Flair on her dream Super Bowl halftime performance, Jade Cargill note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
431

Bron Breakker was injured on last Monday’s RAW while flipping a table, and by Wednesday it was determined he would need hernia surgery, reports PWInsider. He is officially off the road during recovery, with no timetable for his return.

Jade Cargill has a question to ask to all those “fake accounts”

Charlotte Flair names Adele as her dream SuperBowl halftime performance:

“Maybe Adele? Yeah, Adele. Vocally, no-one compares to her.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here