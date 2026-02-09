AEW stars at the Super Bowl, Tony Khan comments on Tommaso Ciampa signing with AEW

– AEW stars Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin attended the Super Bowl last night in San Francisco:

– The Costco Guys are at the Super Bowl:

– Tony Khan (via 107.7 The Bone) comments on Tommaso Ciampa joining AEW:

“He’s a fantastic wrestler, and to have somebody of his quality come in, instantly he’s additive in AEW.

“We’ve got somebody that’s joined us who can have fantastic matches.

“Whether it’s an old rival or somebody fresh and new that he’s never been matched up against, there are so many exciting possibilities for Tommaso Ciampa in AEW.”