WWE Super Bowl predictions (video), Angle congratulates Robert Stone, Candice Michelle update, more

– Super Bowl predictions from WWE superstars:

Seahawks:

Brie Bella

Je’Von Evans

Otis

Xavier Woods

Nikki Bella

Brutus Creed

Royce Keys

Patriots:

Kofi Kingston

Julius Creed

Grayson Waller

– Kurt Angle sent his congratulations to Robert Stone for landing the Interim WWE NXT General Manager position:

Props to my great friend, former RAW General Manager, WWE Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the very best I've ever shared a ring with @RealKurtAngle for sending me the positive vibes…

– Former WWE diva Candice Michelle (via East Coast Autograph Auctions):

CANDICE MICHELLE IS COMING!! 🔥She is definitely with TNA in some capacity: "Whether I'm behind the scenes or in front of the scenes so, I'm looking forward to hopefully a little bit of both."

“Whether I’m behind the scenes or in front of the scenes so, I’m looking forward to hopefully a little bit of both.”

– Happy birthday to the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and Sherri Martel.

Happy birthday to The Anvil.🖤🩷

My dad was a beast long before he ever stepped into a wrestling ring.

Number one in the USA in shot put. A full track & field scholarship to @UCLA. Played in the @NFL with the Raiders and Cowboys. A @WWE Hall of Famer.

A one of a kind athlete and…

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Sherri Martel and Jim Neidhart!