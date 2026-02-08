WWE News and Notes

– Robert Stone via X:

In this wild industry I’ve been part of for nearly 26 years, one thing has always been true: you have to stay ready for whatever gets thrown your way. Never lose your drive. Never lose hope. If you put in the work, opportunities will come—and when they do, you’ve got to know you… pic.twitter.com/Mzp7s97LJg — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) February 7, 2026

– Liv Morgan (via TMZ Sports) says she does note care about fans opinions or criticism since they don’t sign her checks.

“Honestly…and I mean this respectfully…I don’t really care about your criticism. If you’re not my boss, if you’re not someone I’m asking for critique, I don’t care about what you have to say or what your opinion is.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion., but it doesn’t affect me, whether it’s positive or negative, because I only care about what my bosses think.”

