Val Venis reacts to Brody King’s anti ICE t-shirt

Val Venis criticizes Brody King for wearing an “Abolish/F*** ICE” shirt, arguing it’s performative activism rather than justice. He stresses that due process and lawful protest protect human rights, not violence, property destruction, or riots. Venis claims people wrongly blur peaceful protesting with unlawful rioting, calls out ignorance in the IWC, and questions whether King’s shirt and crowd chants are peaceful expression or incitement.

🔴 Brody King wearing "Abolish ICE" on a Tshirt isn’t justice; it’s cosplay. Yelling at institutions, assaulting other humans, destroying property, doesn’t protect human beings. DUE PROCESS IS WHAT PROTECTS HUMAN BEINGS!

: The leftists in the IWC are so ignorant, they collapse "protesting" into RIOTING, and their brains cannot decipher the fact PROTESTING IS LAWFUL while rioting is UNLAWFUL!

The question is, is Brody Kings tshirt with "F**K ICE" on it while the crowd chants that… pic.twitter.com/9JCDIKBRwc

— Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) February 8, 2026