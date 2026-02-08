Val Venis reacts to Brody King’s anti ICE t-shirt

Val Venis criticizes Brody King for wearing an “Abolish/F*** ICE” shirt, arguing it’s performative activism rather than justice. He stresses that due process and lawful protest protect human rights, not violence, property destruction, or riots. Venis claims people wrongly blur peaceful protesting with unlawful rioting, calls out ignorance in the IWC, and questions whether King’s shirt and crowd chants are peaceful expression or incitement.

