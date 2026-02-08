Ric Flair says Lindsey Vonn should be held in highest esteem

U.S. ski legend Lindsey Vonn was injured in a crash at the Winter Olympics and had to be airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility.

Ric Flair via X:

I Know It’s Super Bowl Sunday, But We Can’t Overlook The Strength And Courage Of @lindseyvonn, Who Underwent Surgery For A Torn ACL And Just Fractured Her Leg On The Slopes. There Are A Lot Of Men That Wouldn’t Even Attempt What She Did In The Olympics. She Should Be Held In The… pic.twitter.com/KS7HwBi7M2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 8, 2026

I Know It’s Super Bowl Sunday, But We Can’t Overlook The Strength And Courage Of @lindseyvonn, Who Underwent Surgery For A Torn ACL And Just Fractured Her Leg On The Slopes. There Are A Lot Of Men That Wouldn’t Even Attempt What She Did In The Olympics. She Should Be Held In The Highest Esteem By Everyone! Much Respect To The Great Lindsey Vonn! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery!