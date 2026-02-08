Montez Ford’s bulkier look draws mixed fan reactions at NXT shows

The Street Profits’ Montez Ford, at 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, returned to WWE’s NXT house shows last week looking bulkier than his shredded peak, with softer abs and a rounder midsection sparking online chatter. While some fans joke about a ‘glow-down’ and compare recent ring photos to old shoots, others defend it as smart bulking for a singles push, tying it to partner Angelo Dawkins appearing leaner by contrast. Ford owns the change with swagger in matches against DarkState, as the duo—off TV since October 2025—eyes bigger spots amid WWE division shakeups.

