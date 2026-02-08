Lita reflects on her brief comeback with the company in 2023 (video)

While speaking to The Toronto Sun, WWE Hall of Famer Lita reflected on her brief comeback with the company in 2023…

“I was really happy to have the singles match with Becky [Lynch], and then to be able to get in there with Trish [Stratus] and Becky and go against Damage CTRL was pretty awesome. I feel very satisfied in that.”

“But it was a little weird the way it ended. You know, I had this really fun celebratory match at WrestleMania, and then the next thing I know they’re like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re just going to be laying on the ground and we don’t need you anymore.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’

So it felt complete, and then it didn’t, you know—just the way things kind of ended.

Am I still satisfied with all I’ve accomplished, and even just the stuff I’ve been able to do post full-time run? Absolutely. But yeah, I wouldn’t rule it out if the right opportunity came, because I still feel really good and there’s so much talent out there.

It’s always fun to mix it up with the current roster.”