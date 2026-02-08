Jeff Hardy on his decision to leave AEW, Killer Kelly posts a new family photo

– Jeff Hardy says watching a Will Ospreay match was the turning point in his decision about his future, admitting that after seeing it he immediately thought “no, I need to go back to TNA.” The match made him realize where he truly belonged and pushed him toward returning rather than continuing in AEW.

Before that moment, Hardy said he had strongly considered staying with AEW once his deal expired, explaining “there was a part of me that said, ‘I wonder if I just take this deal from AEW and try to… build myself up to this amazing superhero wrestler, and stay there for a year and just see how things goes.’” It was a genuine option on the table until that realization hit.

Ultimately, Hardy felt drawn back to his roots, saying he needed to “go to TNA and tag with my brother and do the Hardy’s thing and… help them evolve.” Reflecting on the choice now, he believes it all fell into place, concluding “everything worked out exactly the way it was supposed to.”

(Source: ILWPOD)

– Former TNA Knockout Killer Kelly posted a new family photo:

