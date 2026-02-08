Gable’s Original El Grande Americano returns to AAA on FOX

While Chad Gable has not been featured on WWE television since his return at the Royal Rumble as the Original El Grande Americano, he wrestled on last night’s live episode of AAA on FOX.

In a backstage segment, Original attacked Ludwig Kaiser’s version of the character and handcuffed him, preventing him from participating in the match for a spot in the AAA Rey de Reyes tournament final.

Gable’s Americano then went on to defeat Dragon Lee, Octagon Jr., and Rey Fenix, advancing to the final himself.

After the match, Kaiser came out to a big pop from the crowd but Gable managed to escape.

The fatal four-way Rey de Reyes tournament final to determine the #1 contender for the AAA Mega Championship now has El Grande Americano and La Parka in the match, with two more opponents yet to be determined.

¿Quién es el verdadero Grande Americano? 🤨 #AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/w7NPZvvatG — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996