Former WWF wrestler Tugboat hospitalized

Fred Ottman (Tugboat, Typhoon, Shockmaster) shared on Instagram that he’s been hospitalized for 30 days after his gallbladder exploded, releasing toxins into his body. He revealed he suffered a major infection and could have died if treatment had been delayed.

He’s been bedridden, lost significant muscle mass, and is relearning how to walk. Ottman praised his doctors and surgeons, calling his recovery “a brutal fight,” and said he’s not out of the woods yet.

He’s set to be released on Monday and will undergo surgery on February 23 to remove a drainage bag. He thanked everyone for their support, saying, “I’m not finished yet.”