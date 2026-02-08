Eric Bischoff says he is not a fan of “this is awesome” chants

While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was critical of the “this is awesome” fan chants that are heard on various wrestling shows…

“The ‘this is awesome’ chant, I think, is just the most obnoxious, juvenile waste of energy. It’s very disruptive, and I think it takes away from the show—particularly if there’s nothing really that awesome going on, but the crowd is chanting ‘this is awesome.’ It’s kind of like, what are you watching, you know? But whatever. That’s the one. That one has always bothered me.”