Chelsea Green update

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown triple-threat match for an Elimination Chamber spot, a Chelsea Green went for a coast-to-coast crossbody on Lash Legend, who dodged, causing Green to tumble awkwardly outside the ring and injure her ankle severely. Tiffany Stratton capitalized on the chaos with her Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win, securing her Chamber berth while Green hobbled on in pain before revealing deep purple bruising on her foot and ankle. The real-life injury forced AAA to pull her from a title defense, leaving tag partner Ethan Page to compete solo, as Green fumed online and teased a newsletter roast of her opponents.

The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ethan, we need to talk!!! pic.twitter.com/sT2SiQCp8Y — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 8, 2026

“Chelsea Green’s ankle injury was a bruise and not a break, and while she did miss last night’s AAA show where she and Ethan Page lost the mixed tag team titles (Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana are the new champions), I don’t expect her out for too much time.”

(Source: Dave Meltzer)