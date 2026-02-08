Bron Breakker has surgery, WWE stars attend the Super Bowl

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
273

Bron Breakker underwent surgery for a serious hernia, and there’s currently no timeline for his return, according to Dave Meltzer.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston were all in attendance at the Super Bowl.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here