Bron Breakker has surgery, WWE stars attend the Super Bowl

– Bron Breakker underwent surgery for a serious hernia, and there’s currently no timeline for his return, according to Dave Meltzer.

– Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston were all in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Can’t have a SUPER BOWL without the SUPER GOATS!!! It’s a great day for American football!!! – BTB pic.twitter.com/HQCaHcmh4V — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 9, 2026

Let’s go…

May the best team win…

May the Patriots win…

Maye the Patriots win… pic.twitter.com/jbnqYjTqr7 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) February 8, 2026