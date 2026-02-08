AEW News and Notes

– The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) will defend the RevPro Tag Team Championship against AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR at the RevPro 14-year anniversary show.
🚨Saturday August 29th
RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show
OVO ARENA, WEMBLEY
The Biggest Tag Team Match In British Wrestling History:
YOUNG GUNS VS FTR
If Young Guns are still the tag team champions it WILL be for the Undisputed British Tag Team Championships.
Tony Khan (via K&C Masterpiece & Fightful) says he's excited to take AEW to France in the future:
“I’m really excited to go to France for the first time. There are more places in Mexico that I want to go. We’ve been to some great places in the UK and I want to continue to expand there.”
