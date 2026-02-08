AEW News and Notes

– The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) will defend the RevPro Tag Team Championship against AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR at the RevPro 14-year anniversary show.

🚨Saturday August 29th

RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show

OVO ARENA, WEMBLEY The Biggest Tag Team Match In British Wrestling History:

YOUNG GUNS VS FTR If Young Guns are still the tag team champions it WILL be for the Undisputed British Tag Team Championships. BE THERE:… pic.twitter.com/k4y0ndztD8 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 7, 2026

– Tony Khan (via K&C Masterpiece & Fightful) says he’s excited to take } AEW to France in the future:

“I’m really excited to go to France for the first time. There are more places in Mexico that I want to go. We’ve been to some great places in the UK and I want to continue to expand there.”

