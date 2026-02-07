WWE News and Notes

– Bryan Alvarez told Wrestling Observer Live that rapper Bad Bunny will return to WWE sooner rather than later, shutting down rumors of him joining AEW despite a senator’s tweet and anti-ICE chants at an AEW event. The 31-year-old star first appeared in WWE in 2021, winning the 24/7 Championship, tagging with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 37, and shining in a 2023 San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest. Fans are excited about possible matchups like facing Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania, praising his entrances and in-ring work as WrestleMania season approaches.

– Official match graphic for CM Punk vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42:

– Kit Wilson hilariously comments on Oba Femi squashing him in a match this week on SmackDown:

Tonight only further proves my point. I will continue to end Toxic Masculinity in this company. Kit-Wil-Son Wins again, W’s in the chat. #SmackDown — KIT💪WIL💪SON💪 (@KitWilson_PD) February 7, 2026

– Seth Rollins (via 25 Whistles with Bobby Bones) says he can’t watch WWE Unreal:

“I can’t watch the show. I didn’t watch season one and I wasn’t even in it. I can’t watch it. It makes me feel dirty.

Sharing the behind the scenes of how the stories happen and the ins and outs of the industry, that part feels like I’m just not totally comfortable with that. I’m not entirely on board with all of it.“