U.S. Senator calls for Tony Khan to bring Bad Bunny to AEW

United States Senator Ruben Gallego from Arizona called for AEW President Tony Khan to bring in Bad Bunny to AEW in a post on X.

The post comes following the big publicity the company received for the “F*** ICE” chants on Dynamite earlier in the week.

“@TonyKhan it’s time for @AEW to solidify a huge fan base.” Gallego wrote. “@sanbenito love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please.”

Bunny, who won big at the Grammy Awards this year, is often associated with WWE due to his previous collaborations with them, including three matches, one of which at a WrestleMania.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996