Saraya on wrestling: “I lost my passion for it for a second”

Saraya says wasn’t too happy with her character in AEW but loved working there …

“I’m taking wrestling so seriously. I lost my passion for it for a second. I kind of fell out of love with it, and it was kind of making me miserable at one point. I feel like the company I was in — I loved being in AEW. I had so much fun. But, the character I was doing, I wasn’t too happy with and I wish I could have done certain matches and certain things and it didn’t come to be and it’s fine. It’s absolutely fine. That’s what was supposed to happen.

But, yeah, I just kind of fell out of love with it and so now, I’m just like, ‘I need to start training again. I need to get my ass back into shape. I need to be the Paige that I was in #NXT but better.’ I can do it at 33 still. I still got it.

So I started training in January and I had told people I was gonna start doing that months ago and everyone thought I was just posting it for the Rumble. I was like, ‘No! I’ve been telling you guys. I’m training in January. I’m doing this.’ I do wanna come back to wrestling, I do wanna start getting in the swing of things again and if I was to come back, I’ll be better than you’ve ever seen me. I can promise you that.”

(Source: Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast)